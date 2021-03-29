Twitter down for thousands of users

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
(Reuters) -Thousands of Twitter Inc (NYSE:) users were unable to access the social media platform on Monday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. (https://
As many as 18,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector, and several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, using the hashtag “#twitterdown”.
“Taking forever to load tweets on app and website,” said a user with Twitter handle @WillontheRadio. (https://
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.