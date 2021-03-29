Home Business Twitter down for thousands of users

Twitter down for thousands of users

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) -Thousands of Twitter Inc (NYSE:) users were unable to access the social media platform on Monday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. (https://

As many as 18,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector, and several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, using the hashtag “#twitterdown”.

“Taking forever to load tweets on app and website,” said a user with Twitter handle @WillontheRadio. (https://

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©