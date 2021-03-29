Trump’s former pandemic coordinator suggests restrained response may have cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

Dr. Stephen K. Hahn, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said his relationship with Mr. Azar grew “strained” after the health secretary revoked the agency’s power to regulate coronavirus tests. “That was a line in the sand for me,” Dr. Hahn said. When Dr. Gupta asked him if Mr. Azar had screamed at him, Dr. Hahn replied: “You should ask him that question.”

But it was Dr. Birx, who has been pilloried for praising Mr. Trump as being “so attentive to the scientific literature” and for not publicly correcting the president as he made outlandish claims about unproven therapies, whose disclosures — one of her first televised interviews since leaving the White House in January — may have been the most compelling.

Updated March 28, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET

As of Sunday, more than 548,000 Americans have died from infection with the coronavirus. Dr. Birx told the CNN special’s host, Sanjay Gupta, that hundreds of thousands of those deaths could have been prevented had the administration taken more aggressive action.

“I look at it this way,” she said. “The first time, we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.”

She also described a “very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult” phone call with Mr. Trump after she spoke out about the dangers of the virus last summer. “Everybody in the White House was upset with that interview,” she said.