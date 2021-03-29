Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy Double Date with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at UFC

WENN

After attending UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 event, the celebrity couples are said to be going to a bar together where Barker and Kelly perform Blink-182’s ‘All the Small Things’.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have enjoyed a double date with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. On Saturday, March 27, the celebrity couples were caught on camera cozying up to their respective partner while attending a UFC fight.

In a clip shared by ESPN on Twitter, the foursome was captured sitting in the VIP section during the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 event at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The footage saw the Blink-182 drummer making a rock-on sign for the camera while his girlfriend licked her lollipop. The MC, meanwhile, was seen toasting the camera while his love took a sip of her drink.

For the outing, Barker and Kardashian opted to go with oversized vinyl black jackets. As for Kelly, he donned a long-sleeved gray T-shirt and sported some necklaces. His actress girlfriend, Fox, on the other hand, looked comfortable in her ultra cozy-looking longline coat.

<br />

After attending the martial arts event, the group was said to be going to The Cosmopolitan’s bar The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails together. The 45-year-old musician and the 30-year-old rapper were unveiled to have performed Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” during their visit.

The father of two and the “Bloody Valentine” singer reportedly have been friends for a decade and have collaborated on several projects. Their most recent collaboration was for the latter’s fifth studio album called “Tickets to My Downfall”.

Barker and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star were rumored to be dating in early January. They ultimately made public their relationship in mid-February by sharing a picture of their hand holding each other’s.

As for Kelly, he and the “Transformers” actress went Instagram official back in July 2020. Their romance was first reported in May the same year, just before she confirmed her split from her husband, Brian Austin Green.