Tom Brady won’t let the Falcons rest, once again trolls Atlanta with 28-3 Instagram joke

Father Time hasn’t slowed Tom Brady’s body or his brain.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback put forth one of the most memorable Super Bowl performances in NFL history in Super Bowl 51, overcoming a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter against the Falcons to secure his fifth title.

Well, Brady clearly hasn’t forgotten the epic comeback, using the date — March 28 or, 3/28 — to remind those who might have forgotten.

Brady posted the message (by EST) around 1 a.m., meaning he just missed the window for the troll job in the United States. Unless he was out on the West Coast, which is where he’s originally from.

Any matter, Brady took the opportunity to troll the Falcons and their fans, who are still losing sleep over that Super Bowl loss. Since then, the Falcons have made the playoffs just once, while Brady has won two more Super Bowls.

And what’s worse: Brady, now entering Year 2 with the Buccaneers, gets to see Atlanta at least four more times over the next two seasons.

Advantage: Brady.