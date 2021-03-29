The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Just Unveiled Its Incredible Cast

Bradly Lamb
In case you hadn’t heard, one of the most beloved Star Wars characters is finally making his way back into our lives in Disney+’s upcoming new series Obi-Wan Kenobi.


Lucasfilm

This special limited series has Ewan McGregor returning to his iconic role as the Jedi Master and begins shooting in April. According to Disney+, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

And if you loved The Mandalorian, I have extra good news, because Obi-wan Kenobi is being directed by Deborah Chow.


Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Chow received high-praise for directing two of the most critically-acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 3: The Sin” and “Chapter 7: The Reckoning.”

At end of the last year, during their annual Investor Day, Disney surprised fans by announcing that Hayden Christensen would also be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for the series.

And now they’ve revealed the rest of the stars who’ll be rounding out the cast and, let me tell you, my heart skipped a beat. Check it out:

First of all, returning to his role as Owen Lars is Joel Edgerton.


Lucasfilm

Edgerton portrayed the “young” version of Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen for Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. He’s also probably best for his roles in The Great Gatsby, Zero Dark Thirty, Warrior, and many more.

Also returning as Beru Lars is Bonnie Piesse.


Lucasfilm

Alongside Edgerton, Piesse portrayed the “young” version of Skywalker’s Aunt Beru for Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. You may recognize Piesse more recently for her real-life appearances in the HBO docuseries The Vow.

Joining the Star Wars alums, in yet-to-be-revealed roles, are…

Moses Ingram


Netflix

You’ll know Ingram best for her role as Jolene in the hit series The Queen’s Gambit.

Kumail Nanjiani


Skip Bolen / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

You’ll know Nanjiana best for his work in Silicon Valley, The Big Sick, The Lovebirds, and his upcoming role in Marvel’s Eternals.

Indira Varma


HBO

You’ll know Varma best for her roles in hit shows like Rome, Luther, and of course as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones.

Rupert Friend


Showtime

You’ll know Friend best for his role as CIA analyst Peter Quinn on Homeland.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.


Universal / Everett Collection

You’ll probably know Jackson best for playing his IRL dad Ice Cube (O’Shea Jackson) in Straight Outta Compton as well as his roles in Ingrid Goes West, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Just Mercy.

Sung Kang


Universal / Everett Collection

You’ll know Kang best for his role in FIVE of the Fast & Furious franchise films. He’s also starred in films like Live Free or Die Hard and shows like Power.

Simone Kessell


20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

You’ll probably know Kessell from one of her many roles on TV including Terra Nova, The Crossing, and Of Kings and Prophets.

And Benny Safdie


A24

You’ll know Safdie as one half of the filmmaking team the Safdie brothers who made Good Time (which he also co-starred in) and Uncut Gems.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available exclusively on Disney+.

