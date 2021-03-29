The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Just Unveiled Its Incredible Cast

In case you hadn’t heard, one of the most beloved Star Wars characters is finally making his way back into our lives in Disney+’s upcoming new series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
And if you loved The Mandalorian, I have extra good news, because Obi-wan Kenobi is being directed by Deborah Chow.
At end of the last year, during their annual Investor Day, Disney surprised fans by announcing that Hayden Christensen would also be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for the series.
And now they’ve revealed the rest of the stars who’ll be rounding out the cast and, let me tell you, my heart skipped a beat. Check it out:
First of all, returning to his role as Owen Lars is Joel Edgerton.
Also returning as Beru Lars is Bonnie Piesse.
Joining the Star Wars alums, in yet-to-be-revealed roles, are…
Moses Ingram
Kumail Nanjiani
Indira Varma
Rupert Friend
O’Shea Jackson Jr.
Sung Kang
Simone Kessell
And Benny Safdie
Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available exclusively on Disney+.
TV and Movies
