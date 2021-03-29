The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Just Unveiled Its Incredible Cast



Lucasfilm



This special limited series has Ewan McGregor returning to his iconic role as the Jedi Master and begins shooting in April. According to Disney+, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.