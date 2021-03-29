The ‘No. 3 overall NFL Draft picks’ quiz

The 2021 NFL Draft begins one month from today, but the real excitement began last week when two trades involving three teams completely shook up the top half of the first round. The San Francisco 49ers made the biggest jump, going from the No. 12 selection to No. 3. GM John Lynch confirmed after the move that the team will be selecting a quarterback. The Miami Dolphins held that No. 12 pick for less than an hour before trading it, along with a 2021 fourth-round pick and 2022 first-round pick, to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft. If you’d like to see who the Niners, Dolphins, and Eagles might select, you can check out our updated first-round mock draft.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Picking third overall in the NFL Draft is a dicey proposition, as there have been more busts than Pro Bowlers to come out of that spot over the last three decades. So with that in mind, how many of the No. 3 overall picks since the 1991 NFL Draft can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!