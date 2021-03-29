The Crown: John O’Connor appears to let slip who will be replacing him as Prince Charles

Home Entertainment The Crown: John O’Connor appears to let slip who will be replacing...

The Crown’s Josh O’Connor appears to have confirmed who will be replacing him as Prince Charles.

O’Connor – who portrayed the Prince of Wales in the show’s third and fourth seasons – may have let slip on who will be taking over the role next season.

Speaking to GQ Hype, the actor said: “Playing that character has brought me a lot of joy. But it’s lovely to come away and go, ‘Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West.’”

West is best known for his role in the infidelity drama The Affair, which he starred in alongside Ruth Wilson, and The Wire.

Reports emerged last October that the actor was in talks to take the reins from O’Connor for the final two seasons of Netflix’s hit drama, however, they were unconfirmed.

The Independent has contacted a representative of West’s for comment.

If West is cast – which seems highly likely given O’Connor’s comments – the 51-year-old will star opposite Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana (Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin).

Series five and six will be set in the 1990s and 2000s and are expected to delve into Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s tempestuous marriage and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

