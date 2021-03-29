The C.D.C. director warns of an the ‘impending doom’ of a potential 4th surge in virus cases.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday issued perhaps her most impassioned warning to date about a possible fourth surge of the coronavirus, saying she feels a sense of “impending doom.”

The nation has “so much reason for hope,” she said at a regularly scheduled White House news conference on the pandemic, saying she was departing from her prepared remarks. “But right now I’m scared.”

“I am asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends,” she said.

According to a New York Times database, the seven-day average of new virus cases as of Sunday was 63,000, a level comparable to late October, and up from 54,000 a day two weeks earlier, an increase of more than 16 percent. Similar upticks in the past over the summer and winter led to major surges in the spread of disease, Dr. Walensky said.