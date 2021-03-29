Thai police vow more protest arrests after nearly 100 detained By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger salute while she is detained by police officers in front of the Government House during a rally in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai police on Monday vowed to arrest more people participating in anti-government protests after detaining nearly 100 at a demonstration a day earlier, citing a law restricting gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Another protest demanding the release of jailed activists is planned for late Monday afternoon, raising prospects for another confrontation with activists calling for an end to military dominance of politics and reform of the powerful monarchy.

“We have prepared troops to maintain order,” Piya Tavichai, deputy head of the Bangkok police, told reporters.

Piya said 99 people were arrested on Sunday in front of Government House, saying the arrests were necessary under a law forbidding large public gatherings to prevent coronavirus spread.

The mostly student-led movement has taken aim at the military for entrenching its role in civilian politics, especially since Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power in a 2014 coup when he was army chief.

The activists say elections held in 2019 were under rules designed to cement Prayuth’s hold on power. Prayuth and his coalition government allies say the vote was free and fair.

Prayuth on Monday told reporters the weekend arrests were justified.

“You have to look at the law. If I don’t take action, there will be disruption in traffic. We are just taking back space. There have been many warnings,” said Prayuth.

Dozens of people have been detained at protests in recent months under disease control and public order laws, but Sunday’s protest represented one of the largest number of arrests at a single rally.

Additionally, at least nine leaders of the movement are jailed pending trial under a law against insulting the Thai monarchy, which carries a maximum 15-year penalty.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR