Taraji P. Henson Is ‘a Wreck’ After She’s Forced to Put Down Her Dog Following Surgery Complications

The former’ Empire’ actress has decided to put down her beloved French bulldog as she couldn’t watch her pet suffer any longer following surgery complications.

Actress Taraji P. Henson is a “wreck” after having to bid farewell to her beloved French bulldog.

The “Hidden Figures” star had been praying for her pet pooch, named KBall, to pull through over the weekend after suffering complications following surgery for undisclosed health issues, but on Monday (29Mar21), Taraji revealed she had to put him down and put him out of his misery.

Alongside an Instagram photo of her furry friend, the distraught actress wrote, “Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH. KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years (sic).”

Addressing her late pup, Taraji continued, “KBall you calmed mommy’s anxiety. What will I do without you. Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldn’t watch you suffer any longer (sic).”

“Life was rough on this lil guy,” she explained. “He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed. His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him. He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn’t take it.”

“I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!! #RIPKBallHenson (sic).”

Taraji was inundated with messages of love and support from fans and famous friends following the heartbreaking news, with Vivica A. Fox commenting, “DAYUUMMNN Sis!! Im soo sorry 4 your loss! I know that was ya HEART! U gave him a nice life and was a EXCELLENT mommy! Stay Strong QUEEN! Prayers Up! #GONETOOSOON #RESTINPARADISE (sic).”

“Awe. My heart goes out to you Taraji. You gave him everything he could ever want and need and you both shared so much love,” Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter wrote, while actress Essence Atkins added, “I’m so sorry for your loss T. Sending my condolences and love. May Kball Rest In Peace.”