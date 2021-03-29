Sydney Uber driver charged with sexually touching teenage passenger

An Uber driver has been charged with sexually touching a 16-year-old girl after driving her home in Sydney at the weekend.
Police alleged the man sexually touched the teenager without consent after driving her home from an address in the inner-west about 3am.
Inner-west police launched an investigation after the 16-year-old complained.
The 31-year-old driver reported to Auburn police station yesterday.
He was charged with sexually touching another person without consent and refused bail to appear in Burwood Local Court today.