Sydney driver racks up 200 demerit points for using phone

The sentence came after a joint investigation between Mount Druitt Highway Patrol and Transport for NSW revealed they got behind the wheel without a license.
“In late 2020 Transport for NSW notified Police of a driver who was detected on mobile phone detection cameras on over 40 occasions in the preceding year,” Traffic and Highway Patrol Command wrote.
“Subsequent investigation launched by Mount Druitt Highway Patrol identified the driver and revealed them as being disqualified from driving by Court Order.”
Police confirmed the driver was stopped in December 2020. The motorist was hit with multiple charges including using a mobile phone when not permitted and driving during a period of disqualification.
On 18 March 2021 the driver appeared before Mount Druitt Local Court in relation to these charges and was sentenced to a period of imprisonment for 13 months.
They have been disqualified from driving for 12 months.
“If you see, suspect or know something call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. All reports are anonymous,” the said.