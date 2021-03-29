Summer Walker Shares ‘Snap Back’ Post as Boyfriend Introduces Newborn Daughter

Instagram

The ‘Playing Games’ singer proudly flaunts her already-slim figure after giving birth to her first child while baby daddy posts an emotional note of gratitude.

AceShowbiz –

Singer Summer Walker is a first-time mother, after welcoming a baby girl with on/off producer boyfriend London On Da Track.

London shared a snap of his hand holding his daughter’s tiny fingers on his Instagram page, as he wrote, “From the first time I held you in my arms I knew you were special I’m overwhelmed wit Joy I Can’t even… this Allah’s best birthday gift to me … priceless moments u can value forever… @summerwalker this gift I can cherish 4L (for life).”

<br />

Summer didn’t directly address her daughter’s arrival on her social media pages but did share several pictures of herself showing off her already-slim figure on Instagram alongside the caption, “Snap back.”

The “Girls Need Love” singer had earlier posted on her Story confirming that she’d given birth as she told fans, “So let’s all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace.”

Summer also insisted she won’t be posting pictures of her baby on social media as she responded to a fan-made page about the tot, “Let’s be very clear, there will be no picture of my child on the internet… Don’t be sick & obsessed. Let’s respect my privacy.”

It’s been reported that the pair’s baby girl, who they nicknamed Princess Bubblegum during Summer’s pregnancy, was born on 24 March (21).