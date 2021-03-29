Stephon Gilmore ‘very open’ to signing extension with Pats

Former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is slated to earn $7 million in 2021. It’s unlikely he gets paid that much, so something is going to happen with him before the start of the 2021 campaign.

Entering the offseason, it was widely believed the New England Patriots would trade Gilmore. Now the team might actually be looking to extend him.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots could explore the idea of extending Gilmore, who would be “very open” to remaining in New England. Since the Patriots could be a playoff contender next season, having Gilmore on their roster makes more sense than it did last season when they went 7-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Breer also notes it could be more difficult to trade Gilmore because of the quad injury he suffered last season.

After being named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Gilmore wasn’t the same in 2020. The 30-year-old recorded one interception, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and 37 tackles.