State-by-state guide after latest outbreak

Easter is just around the corner, but a raft of new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Brisbane has thrown a spanner into the travel plans of thousands.

With Greater Brisbane in a three-day lockdown, most of the restrictions are preventing residents in those areas from leaving – but some go two ways.

State-by-state, here’s how fresh COVID-19 containments will disrupt your Easter travel.

Businesses in the Brisbane CBD are empty as the city enters lockdown. (Getty)

The Queensland border is open to all Australian states and territories, and you do not need a border pass to enter Queensland.

You are free to enter Queensland from any Australian state or territory for any purpose.

Brisbane’s three-day lockdown ends at 5pm on Thursday – just one day before Good Friday.

At this stage, there is no confirmation on whether restrictions will extend into the Easter weekend.

Anybody who travels to Brisbane from now will have to follow lockdown restrictions. A full breakdown can be found here .

“Those who transit into Greater Brisbane from surrounding areas for work, healthcare, study or to support a vulnerable person may do so if it is not reasonably practicable to make other arrangement, such as work or study from home,” Queensland Health advises.

The cars of Brisbane residents as they wait to be tested for coronavirus. (Getty)

There are no restrictions around travelling to NSW and the border is open.

NSW Health is advising people in NSW against non-essential travel to the Greater Brisbane area at this time.

Those from the Greater Brisbane area must not enter NSW.

Returning NSW residents from that area must quarantine upon arrival.

The Brisbane lockdown area. (Nine)

Victoria’s border is open, but all entrants must have a valid permit under the state’s Victorian Travel Permit system.

Currently, the Greater Brisbane area (including City of Brisbane, City of Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay Region and Redlands City) is designated as a “red zone” for travel permits.

This means anyone who was in these areas since March 12 must isolate and get tested.

Victorian residents in a red zone can apply for a red zone permit to return home.

From the day you enter Victoria, you must return straight home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

You must get a coronavirus test within 72 hours of arriving, and again on day 13 of self-quarantine.

Melbourne is open to most interstate visitors. (Lauren Caverly / Tourism Australia)

WA’s border is currently open to all states except Queensland.

Queenslanders wishing to travel to Western Australia at this time are not permitted to enter without an exemption through the G2G Pass system.

If permitted entry, you must self-quarantine at a suitable premises for 14 days.

If a suitable premises is not available, you will be directed to a government-approved quarantine facility at your own expense.

Media are seen interviewing passengers from Brisbane at Perth Airport as Western Australia will reintroduce a hard border with Queensland and require all individuals who have arrived in WA from Queensland to quarantine as Brisbane enters a three-day lockdown on January 8, 2021 in Perth, Australia. The international arrival cap has been lowered and all domestic and international air travellers are now required to wear masks as Australia takes precautions due to con (Getty)

South Australia’s border is open without restrictions to everyone except for those living or visiting the Greater Brisbane area during a specified time.

Travellers who arrived in South Australia between March 20 and 5pm on March 29 from the City of Brisbane, Logan City, City of Ipswich, Moreton Bay Region and Redland City must self-quarantine until they get a negative COVID-19 result.

Travellers from these locations are also not allowed to attend any event with more than 1000 people present for a period of 14 days after their arrival in the state.

The Northern Territory currently has an open border, with some restrictions for Brisbane residents.

All arrivals to the NT must fill in a border entry form, and complete 14 days of quarantine if they recently returned from a COVID-19 hotspot.

The NT has declared the following areas hotspots:

City of Brisbane

City of Ipswich

Logan City

Moreton Bay Region

Redland City

Toowoomba Region

The Howard Springs Quarantine Facility in the NT is currently accepting overseas travellers. (The Age/Nine)

Australian Capital Territory

The ACT has an open border, with some restrictions in place for those arriving from Greater Brisbane.

ACT residents are advised not to travel to Greater Brisbane as it is a declared COVID-19 affected area.

Travellers entering the ACT from the City of Brisbane, City of Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay Region and Redlands City must seek an approved exemption from ACT Health until 6pm on Thursday.

It’s not known what restrictions will remain on Good Friday.

ACT residents are advised not to travel to Greater Brisbane as it is a declared COVID-19 affected area. (Andrew Meares)

Tasmania is open to all states and territories, with some restrictions applying to travellers from high-risk areas such as Greater Brisbane.

Travellers from Greater Brisbane are not allowed to enter unless they are approved as an essential traveller.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a 24/7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348