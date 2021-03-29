Spain’s political instability has negative impact on recovery, Bank of Spain’s de Cos says

Article content

MADRID — The current political

instability in Spain has a negative impact on the economic

recovery and could impact on the government’s ability to approve

long-term reforms, Bank of Spain’s governor Pablo Hernandez de

Cos said on Monday.

“In Spain, we are experiencing a political fragmentation

process we are not used to, and it is important that we can deal

with this situation and that it does not stop us from reaching

agreements on reforms,” he said on Monday in an event held in

Madrid by news agency Europa Press.

