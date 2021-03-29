Spain’s political instability has negative impact on recovery, Bank of Spain’s de Cos says

Article content
MADRID — The current political
instability in Spain has a negative impact on the economic
recovery and could impact on the government’s ability to approve
long-term reforms, Bank of Spain’s governor Pablo Hernandez de
Cos said on Monday.
“In Spain, we are experiencing a political fragmentation
process we are not used to, and it is important that we can deal
with this situation and that it does not stop us from reaching
agreements on reforms,” he said on Monday in an event held in
Madrid by news agency Europa Press.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro
Editing by Emma Pinedo)