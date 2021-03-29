Some St. Louis Cardinals players refusing COVID-19 vaccines?

As Frederickson noted, none of the so-called “big four” North American professional sports leagues are mandating that players and other personnel receive COVID-19 vaccines to participate in seasons. Commissioners and executives are instead hoping promises of relaxed restrictions will convince athletes to get shots as soon as possible.

The Cardinals were one of several MLB teams to experience a COVID-19 outbreak last summer during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. In August, Shildt explained that multiple individuals associated with the club made trips to the emergency room while battling coronavirus symptoms.

At least five NBA teams have reportedly had some employees, including players, receive COVID-19 vaccines.