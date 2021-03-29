Soccer Players of the Week

Photo: Georgia Athletics

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Florida forward Beata Olsson, a freshman from Enkoping, Sweden, provided both goals in Florida’s 2-0 win at previously unbeaten North Florida. Olsson now shares Florida’s goal lead (5) with senior Parker Roberts. She is tied for second among the Gators with 10 points.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – South Carolina defender Jyllissa Harris, a junior from Hazlet, N.J., scored for the third consecutive match with her goal against Elon. Started at the center back position and played all 90 minutes for a defense that allowed just one shot and none on goal in the match.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Missouri forward Madilyn Hamline, a freshman from Liberty, Mo., scored a pair of goals in a 3-3 tie against Kansas State. She scored her first career goal in the first half, stealing an attempted clearance by the opposing keeper, and putting it in the back of the net.