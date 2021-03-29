‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Mourns Death of Mom Bonnie: ‘Way Too Soon’

Instagram

Announcing the heartbreaking news via Instagram, the wife of Kody Brown dubs her mother, who died ‘suddenly’ at the age of 76, a ‘strong, resilient, compassionate’ and ‘beautiful woman.’

“Sister Wives” star Meri Brown has suffered a great loss of a loved one. On Friday, March 26, the TV personality’s mother Bonnie passed away at the age of 76, and she turned to Instagram to share her grief.

“She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don’t know how I’m going to do the rest of my life without her,” the 50-year-old announced in a heartbreaking post about her mother’s passing. “Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that.”

“76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman,” Meri continued her lengthy tribute. The wife of Kody Brown then described how kind-hearted her mother was by writing, “This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve. This woman who only knew how to do for others. This woman who would drop everything for you.”

Alongside the emotional message, Meri shared a picture of her and mom with smiles on their faces. “This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate. This woman who was a safe place to land, no matter where, no matter when. This woman, this beautiful woman, my mom,” she went on praising her late mother.

Through the post, Meri expressed her belief that Bonnie is happy now with her late-dad and other family members who had left them earlier. “I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad. Love them all, hug them all, and be happy,” she noted.

Condolences have since poured in for Meri. Fellow “Sister Wives” star Janelle Brown also mourned the loss by writing, “I will miss her so much! She has been such a big part of my life all these years.” Another user commented, “So sorry to hear this Meri. She came across as such a lovely woman on the show who loved you all. I am sure she will always be watching over you.”