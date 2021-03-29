Sharon Stone’s Doc Altered Her Body Without Her Consent

He “thought that I would look better with bigger, ‘better’ boobs.”
Sharon Stone claims that a surgeon gave her “bigger” breast implants than she consented to after having breast reconstructive surgery in 2011.
In her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, she said she got the surgery after doctors had to remove benign tumors that were “gigantic” and were “bigger than [her] breast alone.”
However, when Stone woke up from the operating table, she learned her doctor had given her large breast implants.
“When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said [would] ‘go better with your hip size,’” the actor recalled to The Times. “He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent.”
When Stone asked her doctor why he changed her breast size, she said he told her that he “thought that [she] would look better with bigger, ‘better’ boobs.”
The Beauty of Living Twice comes out on March 30. I can’t wait to read it!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!