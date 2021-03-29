Seth Rogen Gets Candid Why He Prefers Taking Drugs Socially to Drinking Alcohol

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

When revealing that he cut out most alcohol ‘around 10 years ago’, the ‘Superbad’ star credits marijuana for helping him tackle his low-level Tourette’s and OCD.

Seth Rogen “hated” himself during the height of his alcohol use and is now more comfortable taking drugs socially.

The “Yearbook” author used to drink “as often as [he] could without derailing [his] life in any meaningful way” between the ages of 13 and 23, but realized he needed to make a change to his habits when he began to “hate” himself the day after a drinking session.

He said, “[I was] like, ‘Why am I getting blackout drunk at these things and hating myself the next day?’ And I think I realized I had been lied to about alcohol and that it held a place in society for the wrong reasons.”

Seth cut out most alcohol “around 10 years ago”, and now takes drugs socially instead because he doesn’t have the nasty effects of a hangover in the morning.

He added, “Once I grew more comfortable with doing other drugs that were more stigmatized and not worrying about damage in terms of anyone’s perceptions of me, there was just a point where I realized I just need to be comfortable doing a quarter tab of molly (MDMA) at this party and not drinking and having a much better time. Or eating a tiny bit of shrooms at this thing or having a [weed] lollipop.”

“The next day I don’t have a hangover, I’m not throwing up. It’s just much better for me. Truly, you would be better off doing a hit of acid than drinking.”

And the “Superbad” star, 38, said smoking marijuana helps him tackle his low-level Tourette’s and OCD.

Speaking to British GQ magazine about the stigma surrounding marijuana, he said, “The only stigma with weed is because it affects your brain. And people are just weird about it. They don’t like talking about brain health.”