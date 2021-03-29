SEC Claims John Deaton Wants to Trade XRP Despite Lawsuit By CoinQuora



SEC Claims John Deaton Wants to Trade XRP Despite Lawsuit



John Deaton wants to trade again despite lawsuits.

XRP holders have set to interfere in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit sensation.

According to US SEC, Judge Jorge Tenreiro, XRP holder John Deaton wants to trade XRP despite its recent lawsuit.

Earlier, Deaton predicted that XRP price will double if crypto exchanges allow its trading again. About this, Deaton reportedly said that he is not among other investors who got their money lost amid the SEC lawsuit.

He said,

If you don’t consider the suppression in price, due to the SEC filing, I’ve never even claimed to have lost money on XRP.

Lately, XRP holders seem to be interfering in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit. Due to this, many other judges like Federal Judge Analisa Torres, Jorge Tenreiro, etc., are not happy about it.

In fact, the judges have asked the Court to stop XRP investors from interfering in the case. Based …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

