Seaspiracy: Viewers react to controversial Netflix documentary about global fishing industry

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Viewers are reacting to Netfix’s new original documentary Seaspiracy, which sets out to explore the damage being done to marine life such as sharks, dolphins and whales by the global fishing industry.

It features interviews with figures from the marine conservation organisation, Sea Shepherd, as well as journalist, author and environmentalist George Monbiot.

During the programme, a number of statistics highlight how the fishing industries have a huge impact on the level of pollution in our oceans.

Seaspiracy claims that 46 per cent of the waste floating in the “The Great Pacific garbage patch” – a gyre of marine debris in the central North Pacific Ocean – comes from discarded fishing nets.

A number of whales that have washed up in the UK, from Yorkshire to Scotland, have been found over the years either tangled in fishing nets or with fishing gear in their stomachs.

