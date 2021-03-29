Scarlett Johansson and ‘Black Widow’ Co-Star Florence Pugh Had Pneumonia While Filming

Marvel Studios

Director Cate Shortland shares in an interview that things were rough during the four-month filming as the two stars were ill while filming for the upcoming Marvel flick.

AceShowbiz –

Scarlett Johansson and her “Black Widow” co-star Florence Pugh have given it all for their upcoming Marvel movie. The two actresses have been unraveled to have suffered pneumonia during filming, but decided to push through with the shooting.

Director Cate Shortland opened up about the gruelling shooting’s toll on the two beauties when speaking in a new interview with The Gentlewoman. “It was like being in the army,” she recalled, before the publication noted, “By the end, Scarlett and her co-star Florence Pugh were both shooting while ill with pneumonia.”

Noting that the filming took four months in multiple locations with relentless schedule, Cate applauded Scarlett’s outstanding work ethic. “She’s completely unpretentious,” the filmmaker stated, “and that makes her really fun to be around. She’ll be joking with the best boy or the runner; there’s no hierarchy. She appreciates people, and she makes people feel appreciated.”

In the interview, Cate also revealed what aspiration Scarlett has for the upcoming MCU movie. “She really pushed to make something that wasn’t flimsy or superficial,” the television writer/director said. “She wanted to make something that meant a lot to young people and to women. And she knew it was possibly her last film as Black Widow – she didn’t want to leave Marvel making a feel-good movie.”

Scarlett herself agreed that Black Widow deserved a more thorough characterization. “She’s always been a part of something bigger than herself, and now that’s all gone,” the 36-year-old actress pointed out. When asked if it is scary to do a solo Marvel film, she admitted, “Yeah, it was exposing. But it was time, you know?”

“Black Widow” is set to be released in the United States on July 9. Aside from Scarlett and Florence, its cast ensemble included David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz.