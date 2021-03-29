Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 1.40% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 1.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were Aseer Trading Tourism&Manufacturing (SE:), which rose 9.99% or 2.24 points to trade at 24.66 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) added 8.03% or 11.00 points to end at 148.00 and Electrical Industries Co (SE:) was up 6.93% or 1.95 points to 30.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were United Int Transportation Company (SE:), which fell 6.16% or 2.95 points to trade at 44.95 at the close. Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 3.49% or 3.00 points to end at 83.00 and Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was down 3.14% or 0.85 points to 26.20.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 147 to 41 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aseer Trading Tourism&Manufacturing (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.99% or 2.24 to 24.66. Shares in Electrical Industries Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 6.93% or 1.95 to 30.10.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 1.15% or 0.70 to $60.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 1.09% or 0.70 to hit $63.73 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 1.36% or 23.55 to trade at $1708.75 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.10% to 4.4180, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.832.

