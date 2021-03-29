Red Sox being cautious with Eduardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez is also working his way back from COVID-19-related myocarditis, which caused him to miss the entire 2020 campaign.

The 27-year-old has started four games during spring training, going 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA, 0.951 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start on Opening Day for the second consecutive season and the remainder of the rotation has yet to be finalized. It could include some combination of Martin Perez, Nick Pivetta and Matt Andriese.