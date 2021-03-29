Red Sox being cautious with Eduardo Rodriguez

Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was scratched from his Opening Day start due to what Alex Cora described as “dead arm.”
On Monday, Cora said that he won’t be rushing Rodriguez to return to the rotation, indicating that he likely won’t pitch this weekend against the Baltimore Orioles.
Rodriguez is also working his way back from COVID-19-related myocarditis, which caused him to miss the entire 2020 campaign.
The 27-year-old has started four games during spring training, going 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA, 0.951 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.
Nathan Eovaldi will get the start on Opening Day for the second consecutive season and the remainder of the rotation has yet to be finalized. It could include some combination of Martin Perez, Nick Pivetta and Matt Andriese.