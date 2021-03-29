Reba McEntire Gets Sweet Birthday Shout-Outs From Famous Pals

Instagram

Dolly Parton unveils a throwback photo with the birthday girl, while Kristin Chenoweth calls Sunday ‘International Reba Day’ as the ‘How Blue’ singer turns 66 years old.

Reba McEntire has turned 66, and her famous friends made sure they were there to give her the birthday shout-outs. On Sunday, March 28, the likes of Dolly Parton, Kristin Chenoweth, and Annie Potts took to their individual social media account to share their congratulatory messages.

Dolly gave her shut-out by posting a picture of her and “The Little Rascals” actress with a hand-written message that read, “Dolly! You’re always be my hero! Love ya, Reba.” Along with the photo, the “I Will Always Love You” hitmaker wrote, “A true musician. A true friend. Happy birthday, @reba.”

On the same day, Kristin shared a tribute to Reba by posting a photo of her smiling widely while being tightly hugged by the “Consider Me Gone” hitmaker. In the caption of the image, the “Bewitched” actress wrote, “It’s International @Reba Day!! Happy Birthday to YOU, my Reebs! I couldn’t love you more [love emoji].”

Joining the celebration was “Ghostbusters” actress, Annie. “Happy birthday dear friend! I hope your day is as wonderful as you are! Xo Annie,” she wrote alongside a photo of them holding mics. In the same caption, the 68-year-old actress pleaded with her fans to shower Reba with birthday wishes. “Can y’all do me a favor and help me wish her a happy day in the comments! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Reba,” she stated.

Birthday aside, Reba has recently been candid about how her divorce from former manager Narvel Blackstock in 2015 gave her a bigger control over her career. In the September 2020 episode of her “Living And Learning With Reba McEntire” podcast, the “How Blue” singer opened up, “I had to learn so much that was dumped on my lap. But I think it’s made me appreciate the business more. I’ve learned a lot. There I was again, forging another part of the territory I never even thought I would have to be involved in.”