Queen Elizabeth’s Grandson Interrogated for Potential Breach of COVID-19 Restrictions

WENN/Dutch Press Photo

Peter Phillips, who separated from his wife Autumn in early 2020, was reportedly spotted outside the St. Cyrus home of a female friend despite the nation’s stay-at-home order.

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Peter Phillips was recently questioned by police amid allegations suggesting he had breached England’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Phillips, who separated from his wife Autumn early last year (2020), was spotted outside the St. Cyrus home of a female friend earlier this week (beginning March 22), 460 miles (740 kilometers) away from his royal residence at his mother Princess Anne’s estate in Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire.

The female friend was reported to be a former classmate of Phillips and a friend of his sister Zara Phillips. She allegedly was also separated from her husband.

Concerned neighbors reported the apparent violation of the nation’s stay-at-home order to authorities, who investigated the incident and “found no breaches of legislation” after speaking to the pair.

About the incident, a spokesperson for Scotland police said, “At around 6:40 P.M.. on Friday, police received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in St Cyrus.” The spokesperson went on to add, “Officers attended, spoke to the occupants and found no breaches of legislation.”

A spokesperson for Phillips, who is 17th in line for the throne, claimed he had travelled to the unidentified female’s home on official business for his firm, XL Medical, which provides rapid COVID tests, although his Range Rover remained in the woman’s driveway on Saturday, March 27, reports The Sun.

The news emerges as government officials prepare to ease the stay-at-home order on Monday, March 29, when two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to meet up outdoors.