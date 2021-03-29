QB Matthew Stafford ‘reenergized’ after trade to Rams

The Detroit Lions haven’t made the playoffs since the 2016 season and never earned a postseason win with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the offense. Following the official completion of the trade that involved Stafford making the move to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, Stafford has openly embraced expectations that come with starting for a Super Bowl contender.

The 33-year-old said during a SiriusXM NFL Radio appearance on Monday that the transaction has reenergized him and his career.

“I definitely feel that way. It’s a new experience for my entire family,” Stafford explained, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “We were so set with our lifestyle in how we kind of went about day-to-day life in Detroit. That has definitely changed. You know if you don’t have energy to move your wife and four kids and a dog and everybody out to California, you’re in a lot of trouble. So it’s definitely reenergized me. I’m excited about the opportunity, not only from a family standpoint but really from a football standpoint. I’m excited about being a part of this Rams organization that’s had so much recent success, and I can’t wait to get the football season going and get all that going, and at the same time, loved our time in Detroit. We’ll miss that city dearly. It was special to both me and my family, especially my wife when she was going through some things. Loved my time in Detroit, but we are excited about the move to Los Angeles.”

The Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks in a January playoff game with former Alliance of American Football quarterback John Wolford and a banged-up and out-of-favor Goff on the depth chart at quarterback, and coach Sean McVay clearly views Stafford as an upgrade over either option. Stafford, meanwhile, made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 2014 but would now like to show his best playing days are ahead of him in a new offense and a new culture.