Princess Sofia and Prince Carl of Sweden Shares Name and First Pic of Newborn Son Julian

Instagram

The son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife announced in a statement from the Swedish Royal Court that they welcomed their third child at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm on Friday.

AceShowbiz –

Princess Sofia and her husband Prince Carl Philip have announced the name of their newborn son. On Sunday, March 28, the royal couple revealed, in addition to sharing a first look at their baby boy, that they have named their third child, Prince Julian.

Making use of The Royal House of Sweden’s official Instagram account, the royal pair put out a photo of baby Julian dressed in a cute white knitted outfit. In the caption of the post, a simple note was included. It read, “Prins Julian. H.K.H. Prins Carl Philip.”

<br />

The Royal House of Sweden also made the official announcement of Prince Julian’s moniker via their website. “Prince Julian Herbert Folke, Duke of Halland,” the statement read. “On Sunday 28 March, a Council of State was held at the Royal Palace on the occasion of the birth of TRH Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s third child.”

The royal statement went on to read, “At the Council of State, HM The King informed the Government that the Prince/Princess, who is seventh in line to the Throne, will be named Julian Herbert Folke and known as Prince Julian. Prince Julian has been granted the Duchy of Halland.”

The Royal House of Sweden also pointed out that Julian will be the member of royal family, but not the royal house. “In accordance with His Majesty The King’s decision of 7 October 2019 regarding changes in The Royal House, Prince Julian is a member of the Royal Family but not of The Royal House,” the statement read. “The Prince will therefore not enjoy the style of Royal Highness.”

In October 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf declared that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia will be stripped from the HRH titles. “His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State,” a statement from the palace read.

“His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House.”