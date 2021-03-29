Pregnant Kimberley Walsh Reveals Baby’s Gender

Instagram

The Girls Aloud star and husband Justin Scott celebrate the upcoming addition to their growing family with an Easter-themed photoshoot with their two kids.

Kimberley Walsh has joked she could start her own boy band after learning she’s expecting a third son.

The Girls Aloud star already shares Bobby, six, and Cole, four, with husband Justin Scott and told OK! magazine that, while friends assumed she wanted a baby girl after two sons, she’s just happy her tot is “healthy.”

And she has the added benefit that her three boys could potentially follow in her musical footsteps by starting their own boyband.

Asked by Britain’s OK! magazine if a family boyband was a possibility, Kimberley laughed, “They could (start one)! They’re not really into football, they’re a bit more creative and performance-y, so I think a boyband is highly likely!”

Kimberley, 39, is 30 weeks pregnant, and broke the news of the baby’s gender to her sons in an Easter-themed photoshoot for the publication, during which she let off a cannon filled with blue confetti.

According to the pregnant star in a previous interview, her little boys were indeed hoping for a little brother before the gender reveal. “They keep saying, ‘it’s fine if it’s a girl but we want a boy.’ They want another one to add to their team,” she claimed.

While everyone was excited to meet the new addition to the growing family, Kimberley insisted no more kids after the third one. “I think I’m done after this one. Three’s a magic number,” she said before joking, “I’d have to get a bus if I went for four. It’s not really where I’m at.”