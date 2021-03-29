Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton Involved in Tense Moment Over Kenya Moore

Bravo

In the Sunday, March 28 episode of the long-running Bravo reality show, Porsha confronts her friend Marlo’s newfound friendship with co-star Kenya Moore.

AceShowbiz –

It took place when the ladies attended a dancing class in New Orleans. “Well, since this seems like a nice, healing space, I feel like we should talk,” Porsha told Marlo after she pulled her aside following the class. “I feel like your movement has changed being a friend to me.”

Marlo responded, “It’s been like an elephant in the room and I feel it’s different because of Kenya.” To that, Porsha replied, “This whole thing with Kenya if you want to bring it up. You had your showroom, I didn’t know when the showroom was opening. I knew that you were having it because you had told me about it.”

Defending herself, Marlo explained to Porsha, “I didn’t invite anyone to it. She called and asked could she come.” Porsha then replied, “I would love to support my friends, but that opportunity wasn’t there. And then now you’ve been here this whole weekend, you have not called my phone, nothing.”

That didn’t sit well with Marlo as she said to Porsha, “I am a friend to you and I feel like you don’t trust me being friends with someone who you do not f**k with. Let’s keep it one hundred. I wasn’t here for Kenya at all when y’all was doing playdates.” She referred to when Porsha and Kenya had baby playdates last year, way before the Strippergate this season.

“Wasn’t I hating on her [then]? You was, ‘No, she’s so sweet,’ ” Marlo said. She then tried to explain why she chose to make up with Kenya earlier this season. However, Porsha insisted, “And as soon as ya’ll met up, that’s when your energy changed.” Clapping back, Marlo said, “I feel like that’s when you changed.”