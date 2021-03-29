Polkadot moves towards sharding as Acala Network secures first Rococo parachain slot By Cointelegraph

The Polkadot ecosystem continues to progress, with DeFi platform Acala Network becoming the first to win a parachain slot on the Rococo testnet.

Acala, the self-described decentralized finance hub for Polkadot, announced it had secured the slot on March 26.