Poirier-McGregor III to be finalized ‘soon’ for UFC 264

It appears Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will get back in the ring this summer.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC “is moving toward” officially booking Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for later this year. The trilogy is “close” to be finalized for UFC 264 in July, per Helwani.

There is optimism that a deal could be finalized as soon as this week.

Poirier took down McGregor in January with a second-round TKO in a rematch of their 2014 fight. McGregor previously defeated Poirier at UFC 178 with a first-round TKO.

While the original fight took place at 145 pounds, the trilogy is expected to take place at 155 pounds.

Poirier, who is 27-6, will look to extend his winning streak to three in a row, while McGregor, who is 22-5, will look for his first win since January 2020.

Per Helwani, the event is expected to be open to fans even though a location has not yet been finalized.