Philippine shares lead Asia higher, falling U.S. futures chip away at gains

Philippine shares reversed early losses

to rise 1% on Monday, leading Asia’s emerging stock markets

whose gains were clipped by U.S. futures falling late into the

trading day.

Shares in Taiwan and Thailand held to 1%

gains as investors await details of a proposed U.S. fiscal

spending package that could spur the global economy. In Manila,

shares initially fell 1.7% on stricter COVID-19

restrictions in the capital for this week.

U.S. futures, however, were down around 1% late into the

Asian trading hours, keeping a cap on gains in the region.

“Risks to equity markets in the context of Friday’s block

sales could prove to be a counterbalancing force against

supply-chain disruption in gauging the next steps for global

yields,” Stephen Innes, the chief global markets strategist

at Axi, said.

He was referring to a series of block trades on Friday in

the U.S. that caused stocks of companies to fall. Japan’s Nomura

Holdings Inc and Credit Suisse have flagged a

possible hit to earnings.

Inflation concerns also remain and the dollar held firm with

10-year Treasury yields still elevated, keeping

pressure on Asia’s risk-sensitive and higher-yielding

currencies.

The Malaysian ringgit and yields on its benchmark