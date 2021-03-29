Philippine shares lead Asia higher, falling U.S. futures chip away at gains

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Philippine shares reversed early losses

to rise 1% on Monday, leading Asia’s emerging stock markets

whose gains were clipped by U.S. futures falling late into the

trading day.

Shares in Taiwan and Thailand held to 1%

gains as investors await details of a proposed U.S. fiscal

spending package that could spur the global economy. In Manila,

shares initially fell 1.7% on stricter COVID-19

restrictions in the capital for this week.

U.S. futures, however, were down around 1% late into the

Asian trading hours, keeping a cap on gains in the region.

“Risks to equity markets in the context of Friday’s block

sales could prove to be a counterbalancing force against

supply-chain disruption in gauging the next steps for global

yields,” Stephen Innes, the chief global markets strategist

at Axi, said.

He was referring to a series of block trades on Friday in

the U.S. that caused stocks of companies to fall. Japan’s Nomura

Holdings Inc and Credit Suisse have flagged a

possible hit to earnings.

Inflation concerns also remain and the dollar held firm with

10-year Treasury yields still elevated, keeping

pressure on Asia’s risk-sensitive and higher-yielding

currencies.

The Malaysian ringgit and yields on its benchmark

10-year bonds were flat ahead of the FTSE Russel

decision on whether Malaysian debt will stay in the government

bond index.

OCBC Bank expects Malaysia to stay in the index and be

removed from the watchlist, which it says will see sentiment for

bonds improve at the margin. A surprise removal could prompt

outflows.

In other news, Malaysian exports in February rose a

higher-than-expected 17.6% on shipments of electrical and

electronic goods as well as commodity-based products.

Vietnam shares rose after data showed the economy

grew 4.5% in the first quarter, supported by robust exports.

“Vietnam’s growth prospects will continue to outshine

regional peers,” Mizuho Bank said in a note.

The southeast Asian nation has been successful in

controlling the spread of COVID-19 through stringent measures,

which have helped it reopen its economy earlier than most other

regional peers.

Indian markets were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.5 basis

points at 6.744%

** DMCI Holdings Inc, SM Prime Holdings Inc

and JG Summit Holdings Inc led gains in the

Philippines

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0633 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan +0.10 -5.74 0.71 7.07

China -0.21 -0.42 0.34 -1.24

India – +0.77 – 3.76

Indonesia -0.21 -2.77 0.14 3.77

Malaysia +0.01 -2.99 -0.18 -1.77

Philippines -0.11 -0.94 0.96 -7.45

S.Korea -0.21 -4.02 -0.16 5.66

Singapore -0.16 -1.96 0.63 11.74

Taiwan +0.26 -0.16 1.04 11.83

Thailand -0.38 -3.88 0.95 9.69

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Shailesh Kuber)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR