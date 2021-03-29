Payments firm Nuvei launches support for 40 cryptos including Reddcoin and DOGE By Cointelegraph

Payments firm Nuvei launches support for 40 cryptos including Reddcoin and DOGE
E-commerce merchants can now transact in nearly 40 cryptocurrencies through global payment platform Nuvei.
According to the announcement, merchants partnered with the payment provider can use an array of cryptocurrencies to send and receive payments across 200 countries, including top assets (BTC) and Ether (ETH), lesser known cryptos such as Reddcoin and , and even hyper-volatile coins like Dogecoin (DOGE).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.