PancakeSwap (CAKE) aims to take a slice out of Uniswap’s DeFi dominance By Cointelegraph

PancakeSwap (CAKE) aims to take a slice out of Uniswap’s DeFi dominance
Decentralized finance has taken a back seat to nonfungible tokens over the past month but this hasn’t stopped the top DeFi projects from developing and strategizing how to grow their ecosystems and market share.
One project that has outperformed the field as of late is PancakeSwap (CAKE), the Binance Smart Chain-based automated market maker (AMM) that allows users to exchange tokens and earn a portion of fees through yield farming.
