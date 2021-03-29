Pakistan’s president tests positive for COVID-19 By Reuters

© Reuters. Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad,
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Twitter on Monday, after receiving his first dose of a vaccine.
“Had (first) dose of vaccine, but antibodies start developing after (second) dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” he said.
Coronavirus cases are rising quickly in the South Asian nation and Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive two days after receiving his first vaccine dose earlier this month with officials saying he had likely been infected before being vaccinated.
