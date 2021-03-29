NSW expects new cases after Byron Bay hen party

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she “would not be surprised” if infections were detected in NSW.

“We must brace ourselves,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay has a coronavirus alert. (Facebook)

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed there are no new cases in NSW overnight, but she urged residents around Byron to remain vigilant.

Dr Chant was also concerned residents in NSW may have been infected by the hen party.

“Clearly we would … expect that there will be additional cases, given the close proximity that the travel party would have had with each other.”

The party were known to have visited the Byron Beach Hotel and The Farm, and the shops.

Dr Chant could not confirm how many people were on the trip.

Byron Bay is set to host the popular Bluesfest music event.

Dr Chant said NSW Health officials were monitoring coronavirus developments and any potential impact on Bluesfest very closely.