‘Nobody’ Tops Box Office, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Sets Pandemic-Best Opening Overseas

While the Bob Odenkirk-starring action thriller takes the lead domestically, the epic monster movie breaks record for the biggest international box office debut by a Hollywood film during the pandemic era.

“Nobody” has inked its name on top of the North American box office. Universal’s action genre-defying pic starring Bob Odenkirk takes the lead with approximately $6.7 million domestically on its debut weekend.

It’s a fairly good start for the low-budget movie, which reportedly only cost $16 million to make. Universal, meanwhile, acquired the film from STX for about $10 million. The movie benefits from New York and Los Angeles theater openings.

The film’s $6.7 million opening gross makes up one third of the weekend’s $19 million overall total. Internationally, it grossed $5 million for a worldwide total of $11.7 million.

Another new release this week is “Tom & Jerry“, which opens at No. 3 with an estimated $2.5 million. Last week’s champion “Raya and the Last Dragon” falls one spot to No. 2 with additional $3.5 million. As of Sunday, March 28, the Disney animated movie has grossed $28.4 million domestically and $62.1 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $90.5 million, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2021.

“Chaos Walking” also descends from No. 3 to No. 4 with approximately $1.2 million, while “The Courier” takes the first place with an estimated $1 million.

Meanwhile, “Godzilla vs Kong” made a loud roar overseas as it opened to a pandemic-best $121.8 million at the foreign box office. Previously, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” held the record of the biggest offshore start of the pandemic with $53 million.

Of the epic monster showdown film’s impressive international debut, China’s markets contributed the most with $70.34 million, with Mexico and Australia coming in at $6.3 million each. Russia also showed strong business with $5.8 million.

“Godzilla vs Kong”, which is set to open in the U.S. simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31, launched in a total of 39 markets overseas on March 24. It, however, doesn’t open in Japan, the home of “Godzilla”, until May.

