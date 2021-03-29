Nine newsreader Peter Hitchener ‘feeling better’ after migraine interrupts bulletin

Veteran broadcaster Peter Hitchener is “feeling better” after having to step away from reading tonight’s 9News bulletin in Melbourne due to a migraine.

The Melbourne anchor was delivering the 6pm news when a severe headache prevented him from reading the studio teleprompter.

“While reading tonight’s bulletin of 9News, Peter Hitchener experienced a migraine,” a Nine spokesperson said.

“He is now resting and we expect to see him back on deck tomorrow night. He is grateful for everyone’s concern.”

He was replaced by Clint Stanaway who informed audiences that Mr Hitchener had taken ill.

Despite the hiccup, the Victorian icon was on Twitter to reassure viewers that he was already feeling better and appreciated the concern shown by thousands online.

“Thanks so much for your well wishes… I am feeling better already. I am most grateful for your support,” he tweeted.

The news was greeted warmly by Hitchener’s followers, who wished him well.

“Glad you’re feeling better, Hitch! We were all worried for you over here in the West,” wrote Nine News reporter and anchor Tracy Vo.

“Get well Hitchy!” wrote another Nine News reporter, Charles Croucher.

“My father worked at GTV 9 for decades, starting way back in the black and white days, and I always asked him who he liked the most, and he said you,” wrote Brad Jamin.