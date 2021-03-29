Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Joined by His Parents in Celebrating Holi at London Home

Instagram

The Hollywood couple takes to social media to share a picture of them along with his parents being covered in colorful powders as they commemorate the ancient Hindu festival.

AceShowbiz –

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated the colorful and joyous Holi a bit differently amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While 2020 saw the married couple flying to India to commemorate the ancient Hindu festival, 2021 has them marking the arrival of spring with his parents.

In an Instagram post he uploaded on Sunday, March 28, Nick shared a look into his family’s intimate moment. “Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi,” the “Jumanji: The Next Level” actor wrote alongside a picture of him with actress wife Priyanka, dad Kevin Jonas Sr. and mom Denise. The four of them wore white tops which were already covered with colorful powders.

<br />

Priyanka also took to her Instagram page to share the same pictures Nick posted. She added one image that captures bowls of blue, yellow, red, pink and green powders beautifully placed on a table while being surrounded with flower petals.

“Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites [face blowing a kiss emoji],” the 38-year-old Indian actress wrote in the caption of her post. “Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone [love emoji].”

<br />

Priyanka’s post has drawn comment from fellow actress Mindy Kaling who expressed her wish that she could join along the ancient festive next year. “I remember being so excited for your Holi party in 2020… and then the world got shut down. Holi 2022 perhaps,” the “Ocean’s 8” actress mentioned.

Mindy Kaling commented on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Holi post.

Jimmy Fallon also recalled the Holi excitement he shared with Priyanka back in 2017 when she made a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The late night host shared a clip of their funny and joyful moment on Instagram Story, and tagged the former Miss World winner.

Priyanka Chopra shared throwback Holi moment with Jimmy Fallon in his show.

Priyanka later shared Jimmy’s Story in her own official account. “Throwback to celebrating Holi with @jimmyfallon,” she wrote over the clip. The footage shared displayed the two laughing heartily after they covered each other face with colorful powders.