NFTs come to Saturday Night Live in rap sketch By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

NFTs come to Saturday Night Live in rap sketch

The craze behind non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has seemingly reached peak parody after NBC’s famed Saturday Night Live sketch comedy featured it in a skit with United States Treasury Secretary “Janet Yellen.”

In last night’s show hosted by former cast member Maya Rudolph, Yellen — portrayed by comedian Kate McKinnon — is speaking at a university economics class when a student asks her to address exactly what are non-fungible tokens through the medium of rap.