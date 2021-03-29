NFL GMs only willing to give up third-round pick for Darnold?

The New York Jets are expected to select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft next month, leaving Sam Darnold’s future with the franchise in doubt.

If the Jets take BYU’s Zach Wilson, Darnold could be traded this offseason. However, New York probably won’t get much in exchange for the 23-year-old.

ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin spoke with three NFL general managers about what they would give up to acquire Darnold. Two said they’d be willing to part ways with a third-round pick, while one said “maybe” a third or conditional fourth.