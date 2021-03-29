NFL Draft 40 times tracker: Who has the fastest 40-yard dash in 2021 draft class?

Every year in the lead-up to the NFL Draft, there is a fascination with the 40-yard dash of various prospects. Though the metric has little to do with the success of players at the pro level, football fans love speed and fast players. As such, 40 times are a big-time topic of conversation every year during the NFL Combine.

However, during the 2021 NFL offseason, there is no combine. The league decided not to host one this year due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will likely be back next year, but with the event canceled, the 40-yard dash hasn’t been on center stage as much as it has been in the past.

Still, prospects are performing the drill at their pro days and while the spotlight may not be as bright at those events, there certainly will be a certain element of pride for the fastest players in the 2021 NFL Draft. And needless to say, those top-gear competitors will want to outdo one another to earn more attention ahead of the draft.

Clocking a fast 40-yard dash doesn’t guarantee that you’ll have a successful NFL career. Just ask John Ross, who famously logged a 4.19-second 40-yard dash and went on to be the No. 9 pick for the Cincinnati Bengals. In four NFL seasons, Ross has played in 27 games and has just 51 catches for 733 yards. He does have 10 touchdowns, but he hasn’t been the dynamic, Tyreek Hill-type deep threat that the Bengals hoped they were getting.

But hey, Ross still holds the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash, so he’ll always have that. This offseason, the likes of Anthony Schwartz, Rondale Moore and Jaycee Horn will try to beat that record at their pro days. But will they succeed?

Below is a tracker of the fastest players as quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, running backs, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs run their 40s throughout the 2021 NFL offseason.

2021 NFL Draft 40 times

Below are the 20 fastest 40-yard dash times recorded during the 2021 NFL pro day circuit.

(The table will be updated as 40 times are recorded over the weeks leading up to the draft. Not all prospects will run a 40-yard dash).

Rank40 TimePlayerPositionSchool
14.26Anthony SchwartzWRAuburn
24.29Rondale MooreWRPurdue
T-24.29Eric StokesCBGeorgia
44.33Shi SmithWRSouth Carolina
54.35Elijah MooreWROle Miss
T-64.37Ambry ThomasCBMichigan
T-64.37Jaycee HornCBSouth Carolina
T-64.37Simi FehokoWRStanford
T-94.38Dee EskridgeWRWestern Michigan
T-94.38Tyree GillespieDBMissouri
T-114.38Nate HobbsCBIllinois
T-114.38Pooka WilliamsRBKansas
T-114.38Greg NewsomeCBNorthwestern
T-144.39Jayson OwehDEPenn State
T-144.39Micah ParsonsLBPenn State
T-164.40Joseph OssaiDETexas
T-164.40Tre BrownCBOklahoma
184.41Rachad WildgooseCBWisconsin
T-194.42Patrick Surtain IICBAlabama
T-194.42Nico CollinsWRMichigan
T-194.42Divine DeabloSVirginia Tech
T-194.42Paulson AdeboCBStanford

Additionally, here are the five fastest 40 times for each position group from the 2021 NFL pro days.

(The tables will be updated as 40 times are recorded over the weeks leading up to the draft.)

Rank40 TimePlayerSchool
14.65Feleipe FranksArkansas
24.78Davis MillsStanford
34.79Mac JonesAlabama
44.93Colin HillSouth Carolina

* Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson didn’t complete 40-yard dashes at their pro days.

Rank40 TimePlayerSchool
14.26Anthony SchwartzAuburn
24.29Rondale MoorePurdue
34.33Shi SmithSouth Carolina
44.35Elijah MooreOle Miss
54.37Simi FehokoStanford
Rank40 TimePlayerSchool
14.6Quintin MorrisBowling Green
24.61Kyle GransonSMU
34.65Hunter LongBoston College
Rank40 TimePlayerSchool
14.38Pooka WilliamsKansas
24.45Travis EtienneClemson
34.46Khalil HerbertVirginia Tech
44.48Chris EvansMichigan
54.51Kylin HillMississippi State
Rank40 TimePlayerSchool
14.84Samuel CosmiTexas
24.88Rashawn SlaterNorthwestern
34.94Spencer BrownNorthern Iowa
44.95Sadarius HutchersonSouth Carolina
54.96Quinn MeinerzWisconsin-Whitewater
Rank40 TimePlayerSchool
14.39Micah ParsonsPenn State
24.55Shaka ToneyPenn State
T-34.57Derrick BarnesPurdue
T-34.57Monty RiceGeorgia
54.59Nick BoltonMissouri
Rank40 TimePlayerSchool
14.39Jayson OwehPenn State
24.4Joseph OssaiTexas
T-34.62Milton WilliamsLouisiana Tech
T-34.62Azeez OjulariGeorgia
54.68Tarron JacksonCoastal Carolina
Rank40 TimePlayerSchool
14.29Eric StokesGeorgia
T-24.37Ambry ThomasMichigan
T-34.37Jaycee HornSouth Carolina
T-44.38Nate HobbsIllinois
T-44.38Greg NewsomeNorthwestern
T-44.38Tyree GillespieMissouri

