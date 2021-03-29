NewsCrypto Debuts AI-Powered Crypto Price Prediction Tool By CoinQuora



NewsCrypto Debuts AI-Powered Crypto Price Prediction Tool



NewsCrypto is launching a new price prediction tool that uses machine learning.

The tool will aggregate cryptocurrency market sentiment from various online sources.

The AI-powered tool will help determine the impact of crypto influencers on crypto prices.

NewsCrypto is debuting a new AI-powered analytical indicator. In fact, the indicator is a price prediction tool that will track and analyze crypto chatter using social media sentiment data.

Notably, the tool will extract the sentiment data from aggregated news and social media content using machine learning. In addition, the tool will aggregate current market sentiment towards top cryptos from various sources. Prior to this, keeping up with a crypto’s status required collecting insights from various online sources individually. Hence, this makes the tool the first of its kind.

Thus, the noteworthy innovation by NewsCrypto will make crypto status monitoring more efficient and empower traders to make informed decisions. In addition, the tool will give users a distinct competitive advantage.

Further, the tool…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora