New this week: Godzilla vs Kong, ‘Concrete Cowboy’ & Mahalia Noah Cyrus Demi Lovato Brian Tyree Henry Kyle Chandler Gen X

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

Two of cinema’s most famous giants are headed for an old-fashioned big budget clash in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” available on HBO Max for 31 days starting Friday. The sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island” brings back Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown, and adds a host of new characters played by Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry Alexander Skarsgård and Demian Bichir. After a pandemic-induced blockbuster drought, Henry told the AP that the film will be a welcome change of pace. “People need something to just like celebrate and cheer and have fun and see millions of dollars of special effects,” he said. There’s also a bunch of fun April additions to HBO Max including, “Boogie Nights,” “The Bodyguard,” “Goodfellas” and “Bringing Up Baby.”

— On Netflix, Idris Elba leads the cast of “Concrete Cowboy,” out Friday, about a teen who goes to lives with his estranged father in Philadelphia and learns about the urban horseback riding world. It’s based on the novel “Ghetto Cowboy.” The streamer also adds “My Fair Lady,” “Legally Blonde” and “The Pianist” on the first of the month.

— Finally, families looking for fresh content can find some new/old offerings on Disney+ starting Thursday, including “Night at the Museum” and its sequel, “Battle of the Smithsonian,” as well as a film that probably only die-hard Star Wars fans and a certain segment of young Gen X and old millennials will know well: “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.” Or head on over to Amazon Prime Video and queue up “That Thing You Do!”

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

Demi Lovato is getting candid about her near-fatal overdose in 2018. Lovato sings about the moment she “almost made it to heaven” on her new album, “Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over,” which will be released Friday. It features 19 songs and three bonus tracks. Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, Saweetie and Sam Fisher will join the singer for collaborations. The album is a companion piece to her YouTube Originals docuseries, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.”

