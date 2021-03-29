New lawsuit against Texans’ Watson alleges QB deleted messages

Three new lawsuits accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct were filed Sunday night, bringing the total number of lawsuits filed against the Houston Texans quarterback to 19.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, one of the new lawsuits accuses Watson of deleting Instagram messages and contacting the women “who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle” those cases.

All three of the lawsuits accuse Watson of sexually assaulting women during massage sessions by “purposely” touching them with his genitals.

Watson has denied the accusations and his lawyer said last week that he believes “any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false.”

The lawyer representing the women accusing Watson of sexual assault has still not submitted any evidence, according to the Houston Police Department. He said he was going to submit it on March 22.

The NFL is currently investigating the allegations against Watson and teams still interested in trading for the QB are monitoring the situation.