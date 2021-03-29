NASCAR at Bristol live race updates, results, highlights from Food City Dirt Race

Severe thunderstorms and rain showers pushed back the start of the Food City Dirt Race, but NASCAR Cup Series drivers have returned to Bristol Motor Speedway and are ready to roll.

Monday’s weather forecast was a welcome sight for NASCAR fans after Sunday’s rain turned the venue into a muddy mess. Bristol, Tenn., is expected to see sunny skies for much of the afternoon with very little chance of rain into the evening. The seventh NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2021 season can now offer all the dirt-related drama that you can handle.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR’s dirt race at Bristol on Monday. Follow below for complete results from the Food City Dirt Race.

MORE: Watch the NASCAR dirt race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Bristol live updates, highlights from Food City Dirt Race

(All times Eastern)

3:45 p.m. — It turns out the dirt track looks much better when it’s not being crushed by constant rain.

NASCAR race start time today

Date: Monday, March 29

Monday, March 29 Start time: 4 p.m. ET (TV coverage) | 4:18 p.m. ET (green flag)

FOX’s coverage of Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. The race is expected to start around 4:18 p.m. ET.

MORE: Explaining the rules & more for NASCAR’s dirt race

NASCAR lineup for Bristol dirt race

Here is the full starting lineup for Monday’s race: