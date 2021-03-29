NASCAR at Bristol live race updates, results, highlights from Food City Dirt Race

Severe thunderstorms and rain showers pushed back the start of the Food City Dirt Race, but NASCAR Cup Series drivers have returned to Bristol Motor Speedway and are ready to roll.

Monday’s weather forecast was a welcome sight for NASCAR fans after Sunday’s rain turned the venue into a muddy mess. Bristol, Tenn., is expected to see sunny skies for much of the afternoon with very little chance of rain into the evening. The seventh NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2021 season can now offer all the dirt-related drama that you can handle.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR’s dirt race at Bristol on Monday. Follow below for complete results from the Food City Dirt Race.

3:45 p.m. — It turns out the dirt track looks much better when it’s not being crushed by constant rain. 

NASCAR race start time today

  • Date: Monday, March 29
  • Start time: 4 p.m. ET (TV coverage) | 4:18 p.m. ET (green flag)

FOX’s coverage of Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. The race is expected to start around 4:18 p.m. ET.

NASCAR lineup for Bristol dirt race

Here is the full starting lineup for Monday’s race:

DriverCar No.Team
Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
Joey Logano22Team Penske
Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
Daniel Suarez99TrackHouse Racing
Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
Cody Ware51Petty Ware Racing
Stewart Friesen77Spire Motorsports
Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
JJ Yeley53Rick Ware Racing
Shane Golobic78Live Fast Motorsports
Chris Windom15Rick Ware Racing
Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
Mike Marlar66Motorsports Business Management
Ty Dillon96Gaunt Brothers Racing

