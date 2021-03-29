NAACP Image Awards 2021 Was A Big Night For Fashion

Everyone looked so amazing!

Everyone brought their A-game to the NAACP Image Awards. Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevented many stars from being there in person, stars like Regina King and Michelle Obama still tuned into the awards show from home and showed off their glamorous looks on-camera. Scroll below to see everyone’s best looks of the night!

Issa Rae in Prada


Am Pr Group / Getty Images

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta


James Anthony / Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett in Alexandre Vauthier


Abigail Bickel / Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alberta Ferretti

Anthony Anderson


Kymiah James / Getty Images

Viola Davis in Duro Olowu

Michelle Obama


52nd Naacp Image Awards / Getty Images

Alicia Keys in Versace and Swiss Beatz in Prada


52nd Naacp Image Awards / Getty Images

Nicco Annan in Kamsi-Tcharles


Nicco Annan / iCON Billingsley/Nicco Annan via Getty Images

Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano


Jennifer Johnson / Getty Images


Jennifer Johnson / Getty Images


Jennifer Johnson / Getty Images

Brandee Evans in Albert Montris


East 2 West Collective / Getty Images


East 2 West Collective / Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan


52nd Naacp Image Awards / Getty Images


52nd Naacp Image Awards / Getty Images

Tabitha Brown and Chance Brown

Regé-Jean Page


Getty Images / Via Regé-Jean Page

Novi Brown in The Ivy Showroom


Novi Brown / Getty Images

KJ Smith in Temraza Official

Which look was your favorite? Lets us know in the comments below!

