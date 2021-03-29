NAACP Image Awards 2021 Was A Big Night For Fashion

Everyone looked so amazing!
Everyone brought their A-game to the NAACP Image Awards. Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevented many stars from being there in person, stars like Regina King and Michelle Obama still tuned into the awards show from home and showed off their glamorous looks on-camera. Scroll below to see everyone’s best looks of the night!
Issa Rae in Prada
Regina King in Oscar de la Renta
Jurnee Smollett in Alexandre Vauthier
Tracee Ellis Ross in Alberta Ferretti
Anthony Anderson
Viola Davis in Duro Olowu
Michelle Obama
Alicia Keys in Versace and Swiss Beatz in Prada
Nicco Annan in Kamsi-Tcharles
Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano
Brandee Evans in Albert Montris
Jazmine Sullivan
Tabitha Brown and Chance Brown
Regé-Jean Page
Novi Brown in The Ivy Showroom
KJ Smith in Temraza Official
Which look was your favorite? Lets us know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!